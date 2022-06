FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – Fort St John RCMP has located the 27-year-old man reported missing Wednesday morning.

He was reported missing by family and was last seen near 100th Street and 106th Avenue at 1:30 pm on Monday, June 27th.

Police say that he was located safe and sound.

Mounties say the man’s family was updated and reassured of his wellbeing.