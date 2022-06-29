FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tuesday evening, Susan McGarvey and the Food Secure Kids discovered that the bug houses they had made had been set on fire, and some of the corn they had planted was dug up.

The Food Secure Kids program is a program that teaches kids where food comes from and what goes into getting it to communities.

Grade 1 and 2 students built the houses to increase biodiversity in their garden space and support the pollinators.

When they went to water and weed the garden at C.M. Finch Elementary School, they discovered that one of the bug houses had been set on fire.

McGarvey, the education coordinator at NEAT, thinks that because it was sitting in front of the water storage tank, the perpetrators also put the fire out.

She says that this is the second bug house they found that seemed to have been set on fire.

“It’s really disappointing that the students worked really hard on their garden, and now someone or multiple someones have come in to ruin that, especially after we had to deal with the theft of one of the water tanks at the start of the Food Secure Kids program,” she said.

They also discovered that someone had purposely dug up at least four corn plants from one of the garden beds.

She says they can tell they were dug and not just picked or destroyed because the spots where they had been were filled in and covered up.

The costs were low for the project, as the students collected components of the houses around the school.

If they can find corn to transplant, they will replace the plants that were dug up, but it is too late in the season to replant from seed.

McGarvey says they filing a report with the RCMP.