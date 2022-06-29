HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – A Hudson’s Hope woman, Theresa Baker, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, now has a GoFundMe page and a baseball tournament coming up in her honour.

Baker is battling stage three breast cancer at 44 years old, which has spread to her lymph nodes. Baker has already had two surgeries as a result.

She needs another three months of chemotherapy before she will be heading to Vancouver for another surgery, according to the GoFundMe page.

These months of chemotherapy have made it impossible for her to work, causing the need for financial aid.

The baseball tournament will feature teams from Fort St. John, Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope and will run from July 22nd to 24th.

“It’s really neat to see the community band together,” Chris Siemens, one of the baseball tournament organizers said.

“And it’s not just Hudson’s Hope, it’s the whole Peace region.”

There will also be other activities, including horseshoe tournaments, raffles and a brisket cookoff, says Siemens.

On July 23rd, a dance will be at Hudson’s Hope hockey arena.

They are still looking for donations for an auction, cash for the event, volunteers and sponsors.

All of the money raised will go towards Baker’s medical treatments and travel expenses.

Siemens says that Baker was always there on a personal level for everybody.

“She grew up here. She’s been there. Everybody goes through dark and hard times and she always seems to be beside those people to help. Like, one of the first to step up,” he said.

To submit donations or for more information, Chris Siemens can be contacted at 250-783-0779 or Lindsay Trask at 604-353-0933.