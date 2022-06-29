VANCOUVER — British Columbia says a proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medicines.

Attorney General David Eby says it’s the largest settlement of a governmental health care cost claim in Canadian history.

The province launched a class-action lawsuit in 2018 on behalf of all federal, provincial and territorial governments with the aim of recovering health-care costs over the “wrongful conduct of opioid manufacturers, distributors and their consultants.”

