SAANICH, B.C. — Two people are in custody but another suspect may still be on the loose near Saanich, B.C., after multiple people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire at a bank.

Police are asking people in the area to stay inside while they conduct their search.

One officer on the scene says there may also be an explosive device involved.

The department says it had originally been responding to a report of armed suspects in the bank.

Fabien Cosineau told CTV News he was in a nearby bike shop when he saw what appeared to be two officers shot and another person on the ground.

Another witness, Brenda Boyd told the outlet that she was walking nearby and heard at least two dozen shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022

The Canadian Press