TAYLOR, B.C. – The engines roared once again at Taylor Speedway this past weekend after events planned for the spring were postponed.

The P&J Water Pro Bomber Invitational was held from June 25th to 26th, following the Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge.

June 26th’s Mini Stock Main Event was won by Anthony LaFountain, Logan Sidoni came in second, and Jamie McCabe followed in third.

(Taylor Speedway – Facebook)

The Bomber and Sports Combined race was won by Jeremy LaFountain, with Cody Willis coming in second and Devon Beebe placing third.

(Taylor Speedway – Facebook)

Richard Hildebrand won the Mini Stock Adult Main Event. Jamie Legal came in second, and in third was Erin Hall.

(Taylor Speedway – Facebook)

Dennis Wurst took first place in the IMCA Modifieds race. Johnny Beaumont took second, Aaron Tubbs came in third, and Trevor Brown came in fourth.

(Taylor Speedway – Facebook)

The Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge was won by Justin Tackaberry, with Anothony LaFountain coming in second and third place was a tie between Devon Beebe and Richard Hildebrand.

(Taylor Speedway – Facebook)

The next event will be the Lazer’s Edge Mini Stock Invitational from July 15th to 16th. Check out Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page for more information.