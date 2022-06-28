FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Senior Housing Society held a luncheon on Tuesday to celebrate the solarium opening in Apartment 2 and thank the sponsors who helped make it happen.

Gail Weber, president of North Peace Senior Housing Society, wanted to thank the sponsors for this project with a luncheon and welcome the seniors to see the new space.

She says they redid the floors and cabinets and, most importantly, added a bathroom to the room, as the closest public bathrooms before the renovations were four floors down.

Weber explained that Canadian Tire owners Ross and Julie donated all the furniture in the room.

Most donations for the $32,000 renovation came from the Fort St. John Rotary Club.

Weber says the rest came from the North Peace Senior Housing Society.

Members from the Rotary Clubs, the North peace Senior Housing Society and residents of the buildings attended the luncheon and tea.

The complex includes four 40-year-old buildings, a total of 144 rooms, with only one of the buildings having some vacancies.

One of the next projects the society will be working on is renovating each apartment they reach 15 years or as tenants leave.

The cost for this future project will be approximately $20,000 per suite, and they will be looking for community partners.

Weber would like to thank the Fort St. John Rotary Club and Canadian Tire for their contributions.

“We want our seniors to enjoy their golden years and strive to improve the conditions in our buildings, hoping that our community-style living contributes to a happy, healthy lifestyle for our residents,” Weber said in her opening speech.