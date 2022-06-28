FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – The Fort St. John fire department is kicking off Canada Day celebrations by cooking up a big batch breakfast for the community and putting the donations made for it towards community safety initiatives.

The pancake breakfast, where locals can gather to enjoy pancakes and sausages from the fire hall, has been a tradition for the department over the last several Canada Day celebrations in the city.

“The Fort Saint John fire department, over the past few years, we’ve really embraced the Canada Day pancake breakfast as the kickoff to the City of Fort St. John’s Canada Day festivities, that we’ve all come to really appreciate here,” Deputy Chief Matt Troiano said.

The breakfast is first-come, first serve and will begin at 8:30 am on Friday, July 1st. It will run until about 10:30 am or until the firefighters run out of pancakes.

Though put on hold in 2020 during pandemic restrictions, the breakfast was adapted to the drive-through format last year.

The grab-and-go style will be used again this year to help keep everyone safe at the tail end of the pandemic, according to Troiano.

Cars full of people seeking pancakes will be directed through the fire hall’s back parking lot and pull up beside the building, where they will receive prepackaged breakfasts to enjoy offsite.

About 500 meals will be prepared. This amount, in the past, has served the public well.

The breakfast is by donation every year. The donations from this breakfast will go towards the department’s community safety initiatives.

“So, what we’re going to do with all the proceeds this year is purchase smoke alarms that will be given out to the vulnerable population in our community to make sure that everyone is safe at home,” Troiano said.