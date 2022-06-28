FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Colour Me Run and Walk is returning for its fifth year on July 24th.

Registration is open online through Stride and Glide and will end on July 21st at 10 p.m.

Late registration can be done at Ernie’s on Saturday, July 23rd, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and “late late” registration can be done at the event on July 24th, beginning at 9 a.m.

All registration options are $40 a person, and money raised from this event will stay within the community.

Kim Van, with Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John, has been Colour Run Chair for a few years now, with four runs under her belt already.

Van explains that attendees receive a “swag bag” that includes a bib, water, gift cards and certificates when registering. There is also an option to buy a white shirt for the event.

There are a limited amount of bags, but they will make room for anyone wishing to participate.

Starting at 9 a.m. is when the late package pickup will be, followed by speeches at 9:30 a.m.

Included in the day’s events is a costume contest, which must consist of at least two people and will be judged by the crowd.

Uniquely You is coming in to do a short warmup at 9:50 a.m. before the 10-kilometre runners and walkers start at 10 a.m.

Only fifteen minutes later, the 5-kilometre runners and walkers start.

People will douse participants with colour along the bike paths from one end of the bypass to the other and back, starting at the Northern Lights College parking lot.

At 10:45 a.m., there is a “Recharge & Refresh” before the free kid’s dash at 11:15 a.m.

Participants receive a medal and a colour pouch at the end of the run (or walk).

Van explains that every 15 minutes, they will gather in the parking lot and do a colour toss photo with a professional photographer.

This year, they brought in Simply You Photography and Kelsey Hack Photography.

Van says there are many sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and sponsors take care of the colour stations along the route.

A water station will be located at the three-kilometre mark, and the Rotary is still looking for sponsors for this.

Van says that AAA Safety is “on board,” and they will have first aid on-site and radios at each of the colour stations along the route to keep in contact if needed.

The first year they held the run, they hit their cap at 500 participants, but Van says the numbers have dwindled a little because of the pandemic and weather.

To volunteer or sponsor, contact Kim Van at 250-262-7753 or Ross Allard at 778-256-1179 or email sunriserotaryfsj@gmail.com.