If you’re looking for a vacation opportunity with a wide variety of experiences, delicious food, beautiful scenery, and rich culture, you can’t beat Mexico.

Mexico has been one of the top vacation destinations globally for years, and with good reason. The country offers just about everything you want in a vacation and is just waiting for you to arrive.

The Basics

Mexico’s official language is Spanish, but many people there, especially those who work in tourist-related professions, speak at least a bit of English. Pesos are the currency, but your credit or debit card will work there as long as you let your bank know you’ll be travelling. And although you need a passport to get into and out of Mexico, it’s easy to travel to. Just make sure that you keep track of the immigration documents you get when you enter the country, or you might run into a snag trying to get home.

When to Go

Depending on what kinds of activities you want to participate in when you arrive in Mexico, there are different areas you’ll want to visit and optimal times of the year.

For example, suppose you’re visiting a resort on the beach and plan on spending a lot of time enjoying the sand and surf. In that case, you’ll probably want to visit from November to April, when you’re much less likely to experience a hurricane.

Those months are a bit cooler further inland. So, if you’re going to a spot in the center of the country known for its thick jungle and mountain ranges, you can visit from August to October.

Photo: ferrantraite via Getty Images

What to Do

There are so many things to do in Mexico; there’s something for everyone. If beaches are your thing, the gorgeous all-inclusive resorts in cities like Cancun and Cozumel are perfect. They allow you to lounge around on the beach, rent a jet ski, try parasailing, take a salsa lesson, or engage in dozens of other activities. These resorts provide everything for one fixed price you pay when you check in. They also place a premium on guest experience, so they’re an excellent option if you’re looking to vacation in the lap of luxury.

If you’re looking for a more adventurous experience, you can try out a hiking trail or visit some of the many ancient ruins scattered around the verdant country. Locations like Chichen Itza, Tulum, and Teotihuacan are among the most popular and famous sites to learn more about the history and culture of Mexico.

Staying Safe and Healthy

There’s a perception that Mexico is an unsafe place to travel. However, by and large, the country is a safe and friendly place. As with any international travel, it’s a good idea to carry your money close to your body and avoid situations that feel unsafe. Additionally, Mexico’s hot, humid weather means that your body will lose water more quickly than it does in most parts of Canada.

So, make sure you drink plenty of water while you’re in Mexico. One old stereotype about travelling in Mexico is correct, though. Only drink water you know has been filtered, such as bottled water. And don’t drink water straight from the tap, or you could ingest organisms that make you sick. Also, make sure you wear sunblock and take plenty of breaks in the shade.

As the world gets back to international travel and we can once again begin to enjoy destinations beyond the boundaries of Canada, Mexico is an ideal option for individuals, families, couples, and groups. There’s something for everyone in this vibrant country that’s just waiting for you to explore.