On this episode of Moose Talks, Dub chatted with Paige Turtell of the Trans Alliance Family, Friends, and Youth group about what the group is all about and a meet and greet event their planning for early next month.

Then, we were joined by BC Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson to talk about the Foundry that will be coming to Fort St. John in the future.

