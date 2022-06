HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Hudson’s Hope Pool is closed temporarily.

Kelsey Shewselt, recreation officer, says that one of the moving parts of the pool stopped working, and they have someone there working on it already.

They hope to have the pool back up and running within a day or two.

Shewselt says there was some worry among residents, but the pool will not be closed for long.

“Luckily, I believed it’s just a quick little fix, and we should be up and running in the next day or two.”