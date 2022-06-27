The high streamflow advisory has been lifted for the Liard River region.

B.C.’s Ministry of Forests downgraded the flood watch to a high streamflow advisory on June 25th, which was later removed.

The ministry says that river flows have been easing in the region over the past few days, and the rivers are expected to remain stable.

This latest update means that Northeast B.C no longer has any advisories or warnings active.

The high streamflow advisory issued for the Peace region on June 18th was lifted on Friday.

A flood watch was initially issued for the region on Friday but was downgraded to a high streamflow advisory the next day.