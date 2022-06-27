FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the 100th Street renovation project, Fort St. John Public Library’s external Book Return dropbox will be inaccessible for approximately two weeks while new sidewalks are put in.

The dropbox will be unavailable from July 2nd until July 16th, according to a Facebook post from the Fort St. John Public Library.

The library is not currently collecting late fines and asks residents to return items during its open hours, Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the front desk or during North Peace Cultural Centre’s open hours at the indoor Book Return Drop Box in the concourse.

The Fort St. John Public Library says it would like to apologize for any inconvenience.