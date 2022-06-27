FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John will posthumously bestow Jean Leahy with the Freedom of the City Award on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be open to the public at city hall and begins at 6:30 p.m.

Leahy was involved in the National Farmers Union for almost 25 years and served as the Woman’s President from 1975 to 1979.

Throughout the duration of her service, she pushed for matrimonial property and pension rights legislation for women.

She also spent years advocating for improved quality of living for seniors in the region, including helping to form the group Save Our Northern Seniors (SONS).

Serving as president, she and SONS pushed for additional long-term beds, which led to the construction of Heritage Manor I and II retirement housing complexes.

The Freedom of the City award is the highest honour given by the City of Fort St. John and is used in cases to recognize the most significant contributions the recipient has made to the community.

By unanimous vote, council can award the Freedom of the City award to a specific person or unit of the armed forces, according to a release.

For more information and previous winners, visit the city’s website.