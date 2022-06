OTTAWA — The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030, given how much more money companies are making this year.

Cabinet approved the final regulations for the long-awaited Clean Fuel Standard last week and they were obtained by The Canadian Press today even though the government did not intend to publish them until July 6.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press