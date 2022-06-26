VICTORIA — The first hot weather stretch of the summer in British Columbia has resulted in Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for large sections of the province.

Environment Canada said Sunday it upgraded special weather statements to heat warnings for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Fraser Valley and the North Coast.

The heat warnings come one year after a heat dome in B.C. sent temperatures to 40 C and above and resulted in the deaths of 619 people, many of whom were indoors on their own and elderly.

Environment Canada said temperatures near the water in Metro Vancouver are expected to reach the low 30s and be higher inland at the Fraser Valley.

The city of Burnaby said in a statement Sunday it is opening four cooling centres to provide relief from the heat for people.

The centres, open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., are air-conditioned and include seats, washrooms, drinking water and free Wi-Fi, said the statement.

Environment Canada s.aid the risk of heat related illness increases with elevated temperatures.

It said the heat warnings are expected to remain in place until Monday, with cooler weather expected to arrive mid-week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press