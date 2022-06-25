DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace Liard Arts Council is putting the call out to writers in the Peace region to submit an ekphrastic writing piece for the Open-Sky Fourth Annual Ekphrastic Writing Competition.

The council describes ekphrasis as “a literary description of or commentary on a visual work of art.”

Residents are invited to view the artwork of the 2022 Open-Sky Art Exhibit available online and submit up to three pieces inspired by the artwork. Each piece can either be prose or poetry and must be 200 words per entry up to three entries.

One piece will be chosen for the Distinguished Award with up to nine other pieces of writing selected for recognition by award-winning writer Shelley A. Leedahl.

The winner of the distinguished award will receive $200 and five greeting card prints of their work. Those selected for recognition will also receive five greeting card prints of their work.

Results will be announced in August 2022.

Those interested can submit their pieces to Haley Bassett at ed@peaceliardarts.org by June 30, 2022. There is a $10 fee per submission payable by cheque or by e-transfer.

For more information, click here.