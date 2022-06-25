KELOWNA, B.C. — Kelowna RCMP say the discovery of a body on recently flooded farm property has been identified as the woman who disappeared earlier this month with her dog in the British Columbia city’s Mission Creek area.

The Mounties say in a statement family members were notified and confirmed the woman’s identity.

Chelsea Cordno, 31, and her German shepherd JJ were reported missing June 14 after she planned to walk the Mission Greenway bordering Mission Creek, which had been raging due to high waters, but she never returned.

Police said her vehicle was found parked near the greenway and search and rescue crews, backed by an RCMP helicopter and an RCMP forensic identification team, scoured the area for several days.

Police and the BC Coroners Service were called to a field Friday adjacent to Mission Creek after a farmer reported locating a body.

The RCMP say Cordno’s dog was not found and is presumed to have been swept away in Mission Creek.

“We are all saddened by the outcome but hope the family can have some closure and they can begin the healing process,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press