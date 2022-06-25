FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Fort Nelson Snowmobile Club has expressed interest in expanding its trail network.

Fort Nelson council staff have met regularly with the Fort Nelson Snowmobile Club to identify the group’s needs and find solutions.

In a June 13th Council Meeting, the club expressed it would like to expand its trail network in certain areas close to Fort Nelson.

There is also a section of trail that the club would like to realign close to 55th Street, and it would require crossing a FortisBC gas pipeline.

According to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, staff will continue to support the club by finding grant opportunities and supporting the preparation of applications.

Staff is also encouraging application to the annual Discretionary Grant-in-Aid program.

According to the NRRM, staff are committed to regular meetings with the club to ensure they can receive, consider and respond to the club’s requests. They will provide updates as more information is available.