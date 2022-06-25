UPDATE – Environment Canada has ended the severe thunderstorm warning for the North Peace. The forecast still calls for rain Saturday evening.



FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the North Peace and is currently tracking a storm moving towards Wonowon and Buick.

As of 3:30 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



The cluster of severe thunderstorms located 25 km east of Pink Mountain is moving southeastward at 35 km/h. Communities north of Wonowon and Buick will be affected in the next two hours.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.



Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.