FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 wrapped up the last month of the 2021-2022 school year with several events spanning many of the schools in the area.

According to superintendent Stephen Petrucci’s monthly report, Ms. Andrews’ class at North Peace Secondary School was working on creating models using 3D printing.

The model is printed in pieces, and the students were learning how to best organize the elements on the print bed, so fewer supports are required.

In-progress photo of a student (Angelica) working on a face mask. (Jen Andrews, NPSS)

Also from NPSS, two robotics teams qualified and competed in a national competition.

Lucas Gill and Mattew Esau placed first in the regional competition, and in second were Beneison Haw and Kordell Ollenberger.

The video from the competition can be viewed online, as it was held virtually.

Mr. Brandt, who also serves on the national committee, guided the teams.

(SD60)

The 2022 Elementary Public Speaking Contest was held at Anne Roberts Young Elementary School, organized by vice-principal Mellissa DeGroot.

Hillary Campbell from Ecole Central took first place with her speech on social media.

(Provided)

The sports organizing committee held the first Elementary Track & Field Meet in two years, led by Robert Ogilvie Elementary and Clearview Elementary Jr. Secondary.

Students gather at School District 60 track and field meet, 2022 (Grace Giesbrecht)

Hudson’s Hope School’s Grade 7-12’s toured Northwestern Polytechnic (previously known as Grande Prairie Regional College) earlier in June.

They visited the Indigenous Support Center, millwright classrooms, electrical trades classrooms, welding classrooms, and the student commons and academic spaces.

Due to this, some students are now interested in welding and electrical, according to the superintendent’s report.

(SD60)

Laura Doyle, an Indigenous Youth Care Worker, presented an urban moosehide camp highlighting traditions and sustainability at Bert Bowes.

Elder David Rattray also facilitated a hand games tournament.

The 2nd Annual Grad Barbeque was held earlier in June at the Indigenous Education Centre, with over 200 people in attendance.

Baldonnel Elementary held an Indigenous Day for the school community on June 6th.

Students played Indigenous games, Diane Barclay came and did a wrap-up lesson about the Grandfather teachings, Bannack Tacos were enjoyed for lunch, dancers and drummers performed, and Dale Boissonneault held a lesson about the Tipi.

(Christine Todd, Baldonnel Elementary)

École Central Elementary School of the Arts students collected cereal boxes for the Salvation Army and Celebrated by placing them throughout the school in a domino-like way.

(Lynne Côté-Aubin, École Central Elementary School of the Arts)

Central’s grade 6 students also had the opportunity to travel to Québec to celebrate the end of their primary years.

The students got to practice their French, visit museums, go on cathedral tours, rappel through trees, go on a boat cruise of the St. Laurence river and more.

(Lynne Côté-Aubin, École Central Elementary School of the Arts)

On June 15th, Taylor Elementary celebrated the 10th Annual Meet the Authors event.

Each class published a book, and each student contributed a story.

This event was started by the late Donna-Lee Cooper and has become a traditional red carpet event.

(Nancy Maxfield, Taylor Elementary)

The BC Wildfire Services Fort St. John Smokejumpers completed a practice jump for Upper Halfway and Wonowon students.

Students, staff, parents and neighbours witnessed 12 smokejumpers parachute to the ground and complete a cargo drop.

Once they were on the ground and cleaned up, the smokejumpers responded to questions, and students had the opportunity to see the equipment up close.

Jaclyn Gieni, Upperhalfway and Wonowon Schools

For career and international student activities, ELC students learned carpentry at Home Hardware and toured Northern Lights College, NPSS students participated in the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference, and Bert Bowes students visited the Fort St. John Fire Hall.

More information on these events and more can be viewed below: