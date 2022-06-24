DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Mile 0 Splash Park opened Friday from noon until 8 p.m.

Regular hours for the park will be 7 days a week, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

The Mile 0 Park Society operates the Mile 0 Splash Park on behalf of the City of Dawson Creek.

For updates and park news, visit their Facebook page.