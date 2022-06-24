DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Mile 0 Splash Park opened Friday from noon until 8 p.m.
Regular hours for the park will be 7 days a week, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise stated.
The Mile 0 Park Society operates the Mile 0 Splash Park on behalf of the City of Dawson Creek.
For updates and park news, visit their Facebook page.
Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.
