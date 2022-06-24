PEACE REGION, B.C. – The high streamflow advisory issued on June 17th for the Peace region has now been lifted.

A flood watch was initially issued for the region on Friday but was downgraded to a high streamflow advisory the next day.

The Liard region remains on a flood watch, including areas around Fort Nelson, the Northern Rocky Mountains, Liard River, and Highway 97 towards Watson Lake.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining its high streamflow advisory for Swift River and other streams and rivers in the northwest section of the province.

For more information, visit the River Forecast Centre’s Flood Warnings and Advisories page.