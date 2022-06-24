PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Dawson Creek-based artist Haley Bassett has showcased her Metis and Eastern European roots in her exhibit titled Matrilineal, available for viewing at the Two Rivers Gallery in Prince George.

Bassett, an interdisciplinary artist and pillar of the Peace region art scene, is the Peace Liard Regional Arts Council executive director and the Dawson Creek Art Gallery program coordinator.

The gallery says Matrilineal features a significant variety of art forms illustrating Bassett’s extensive array of skills honed during her time studying at Emily Carr University and Florence Academy of Art.

“Sculptural explosions of matryoshka dolls (also known as Russian nesting

dolls) and lovingly beaded and embroidered textiles tell a story of connection, community, and resilience,” the gallery said.

“Through the use of feminized motifs, such as roses, beads, and dolls, Bassett artfully displays the power and strength of traditions passed down through generations of women in her family. From these, she draws the power to find new ways to heal from gender-based violence.”

Matrilineal can be viewed at the gallery in the Rustaf Galleria until August 7th.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to support regional emerging artists in the Rustad Galleria. We are thrilled to be able to share this space with Haley Bassett and give the Prince George community an opportunity to learn about her and the powerful work she is doing,” said Kait Herlehy, assistant curator at Two Rivers Gallery.

Bassett has also worked to develop programs to limit the barriers facing artists and their professional development in the Peace through her work at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery.

She took the helm of the Peace Liard Regional Arts Council in September 2021.