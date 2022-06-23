FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After starting last spring, the upgrades to 112th Avenue continue this summer, and the city is currently working on Triangle Park.

The upgrades to Triangle park include additional picnic tables, trees and some grading.

The park closure is expected to last approximately 4 weeks, according to the city.

The 112th Avenue construction also includes the replacement of water mains, upgrading the paved road with a storm sewer, street lighting, sidewalks and reconstruction of the road base on 112th Avenue between 104th and 106th Streets.

There will be trail upgrades between 111th Avenue and 112th Avenue, road upgrades and storm sewer installation on 104th Street north of 111th Avenue.

The $4.55 million project is excepted to be completed this fall.