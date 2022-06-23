The death of a missing woman was confirmed on Thursday as the BC Coroner Service is conducting further investigation, according to a press release from the RCMP.

The 63-year-old woman went missing on June 22nd, 2022 from Dawson Creek, B.C. and was located by the Dawson Creek RCMP, who confirmed that she was found.

The Dawson Creek RCMP confirm that no threat to the public is apparent in this case.

The Dawson Creek RCMP would like to thank all of the supporting units and community members who aided in the investigation.

