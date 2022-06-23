TAYLOR, B.C. – Disappointing spring weather turned into disappointing spring revenue for the Lone Wolf Golf Club, according to the organization’s annual report to the District of Taylor.

The Lone Wolf Golf Club has had lower revenues than expected through May 31st, due to the late opening. However, the late start to the season resulted in lower expenses.

This season on the golf course, with the gradual lifting of pandemic mandates and the return of corporate events, is still expected to meet the budget.

The food and beverage department has also suffered from the late start to the season. Staffing shortages at the club are an issue as well. With a new menu and longer restaurant hours, however, the club expects that revenue will rise.

Other areas of the club have better outlooks.

Revenue from the Pro Shop is expected to make the season’s budget. Sales as of May 31st are up to $57,673. The cost of goods sold exceeds targeted margins and staff are expecting revenues from the store to climb higher during events held at the club in July.

Salaries paid to employees of the organization are expected to be under budget this year. The Lone Wolf Golf Club is also receiving $21,000 of Canada Summer Jobs funding.

All other expenses, according to the Club’s report, are expected to meet the 2022 budget, with a few exceptions that revenue is expected to cover.

After a slow start, the sunny June weather has club staff confident that, along with efforts to control expenses, the club will be in a strong financial situation moving into their busy season.