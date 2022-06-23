FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A recent North Peace Secondary graduate, Sophia De Torres, hopes to join the NBC Travel Team in Italy this summer and is asking for help raising funds.

De Torres has been playing basketball for eight years, having played for the FSJ Flight Club and the teams of every school she’s attended since grade 5.

She says she frequently travelled around Northern BC, including to Prince George, with the NPSS Grizzlies and called her experience with the team “amazing.”

“I was really glad that we were able to play this year.”

Recently, she travelled with her team to Vancouver for the Senior Girls BC Provincials.

“We were just grateful that we were able to play again and compete with other players and not just with ourselves,” she explained.

De Torres also coaches the FSJ’s Spring League Basketball junior division and plays in the senior division.

The point guard qualified to play for the NBC Travel Team that is going to Italy this summer by going to a camp, getting referred by a coach, and completing an interview.

She could’ve chosen to go to the UK, Italy or Germany.

De Torres says this is her last chance to have this type of opportunity because the camp is for those aged 15 to 19.

The opportunity would allow her to expand her skill set and build her future in the sport, as she will be playing with the top players across the United States and Canada.

She is hoping to continue playing basketball in college, and this will give her future connections to play overseas.

The trip will cost over $8,000, including the flights, hotels and food.

“Basketball’s been a huge part of my life, so that’s why I would really be grateful to continue playing it,” De Torres said.

There is a GoFundMe page for those wanting to help De Torres with her trip costs.

Donations can also be e-transferred by emailing De Torres at sophia3114@gmail.com.

For further information, she can be reached at sophiadtf3@gmail.com.

A letter from De Torres can be viewed below: