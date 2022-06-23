FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60’s Key Learning Centre has been officially selected by B.C.’s Ministry of Education & Childcare as one of the eighteen Provincial Online Learning Schools.

The centre has been operational for several years, and with this destination, it can continue providing online and hybrid learning opportunities to students and adults across the province.

“Since 1984, when this School District became one of nine distance education centres, the alternative programs offered to provide flexibility in learning outside the typical school building have continued to expand,” said Helen Gilbert, board chair.

“The Key Learning Centre supports rural and remote learners as well as those who need a different pathway to education.”

The centre remains open to registrations for the kindergarten to grade 9 programs and individual courses for grade 10 to 12 students.

“Given the experience that our staff at the Key Learning Centre have, we are confident in our ability to continue to offer a number of online opportunities to students across the province,” Stephen Petrucci, Superintendent of Schools, said.

“Our attention to great content and responsive communication serves our students and families well.”