FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner after the theft of a boat and trailer.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on June 5th, a boat and trailer from the area of 10426 Clairmont Frontage in Fort St. John were stolen

Through an investigation into the theft, police were able to determine the truck involved in the theft was a white quad cab pickup truck with a sunroof, black push bumper and silver rims.

(RCMP – provided)

The stolen boat is a 20-foot Shuman Vortex river boat enclosed with a 6.2 litre DI motor. The hull number is BC3399361, it had a checkered paint pattern, and it was loaded on a white 2004 U-built dual axle trailer with a BC licence plate UTT19N.

(Provided)

The RCMP continues to investigate and is asking anyone with more information about this, or possible dash cam video of the area, to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.