TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor, on behalf of the North Peace Rural Roads Coalition, has agreed to extend the contract with JK Solutions until this October.

The contract, which otherwise would have ended on June 21st, enlists JK Solution’s consulting services for the rural roads interspersed throughout the Peace River Regional District.

The District of Taylor provides contract and procurement administration for the coalition and has for the last year.

The short extension was proposed by Taylor’s Mayor and Coalition member, Rob Fraser, on June 10th.

JK Solutions requested and was granted a reciprocal contract cancellation clause equal to the contract terms should the coalition wish to terminate the deal.

The coalition will fund the contract extension from funds remaining in the budget from the previous contract made in 2021.

The coalition focuses on the quality and efficacy of rural road infrastructure in the region.

According to the district, in the last five years, the team of rural representatives within the Peace River Regional District has generated between 12 and 16 million dollars in direct return on investment and supported positive and collaborative working relationships regionally and provincially.