FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced Thursday that crews will be modifying the road closures for the 100th Street corridor project on Sunday, June 26th.

As construction continues, 101st Avenue will be closed, but 99th Avenue will reopen. The city says that while the 99th Avenue intersection has been paved, it remains an active construction area.

All businesses in the area will remain open. However, access to them may be slightly adjusted.

A detour route will be in place using 98th and 102nd Streets between 99th and 101st Avenues.

The city requests that residents obey all traffic control people and signage and slow down near crews working.

The updated detour route coming into effect Sunday, June 26th.

“The underground infrastructure on 100th Street is ageing and needs to be upgraded, and with the necessary construction required, the city conducted a significant public engagement process in 2019 to hear from the community about how to improve the above-ground public spaces,” the city said in a release.

They add that the project is scheduled for completion this fall.

The project is funded through non-property tax revenues, such as the Peace River Agreement water and sewer reserves.