FORT NELSON, B.C. – Approximately 30 to 60mm of heavy rainfall is expected in Fort Nelson on Wednesday, tapering off Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says a slow-moving low-pressure system will develop over Northeastern B.C., bringing a relatively narrow band of heavy rain to the region.

The amount of precipitation is expected to be greater in locations near the Rockies, decreasing early Thursday morning as the system moves southwards.

The weather service says that they’re uncertain of the location of the heaviest band of rain, which will impact the rainfall amounts in the region.

Environment Canada asks that residents continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.