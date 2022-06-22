TAYLOR, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Gord Humphrey and his boat “Unnatural Disaster” took home first place in the 2022 Taylor Flats 200.

Humprey boasted an overall time of 1:28:08, followed by second-place winner Tim Greber with 1:39:24.

Leg one for Humphrey took 0:20:10. He shaved his time down in leg two, finishing with 0:17:09. Leg three was even less time at 0:10:26.

This is the second year in a row Humphrey has placed first in the competition.

Out of the 15 racers who competed, five were from Fort St. John.

View the full list of results below.

