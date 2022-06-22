VICTORIA — Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.

It says warmer-than-average weather is expected to begin Friday and last until Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid-30s in the Interior, low 30s in the Lower Mainland and Sea to Sky, and high 20s on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The province’s Public Safety Ministry says in a statement that a heat warning is not in the forecast but residents should be prepared.

It is warning people to watch for symptoms including dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, confusion, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination.

The ministry says local authorities and First Nations are prepared to activate their heat plans, which may include setting up cooling centres, distributing bottled water and conducting wellness checks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press