VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan has announced his government is stopping the $800-million replacement of the Royal B.C. Museum.

Horgan says he made the “wrong call” at a time when British Columbians were thinking about other concerns.

Just last month, the government released thousands of pages of documents supporting its decision to replace the museumafter it considered renovating and repairing the current building in Victoria at a cost of $300 million.

The Opposition Liberals have been critical of the replacement plan, saying that money is being spent while almost a million people in B.C. don’t have a family doctor and many are struggling to pay their housing and fuel costs.

More coming.

The Canadian Press