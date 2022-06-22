FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has teamed up with the Treaty 8 Tribal Association to plan this year’s Canada Day celebrations with the theme “Celebrating together.”

The opening ceremony kicks off at Centennial Park at 12 p.m., followed by tea dancers, powwow dancers, and performances by local songwriters and musicians.

Paola Banks with the city’s recreation department says their partnership with the association has been positive.

“There were a lot of conversations and a lot of meetings and they’ve been fantastic to partner with and they’re very excited to do this with us this year,” Banks said.

“Everybody’s welcome to come and join in. You can go and dance with the powwow dancers. There will be storytelling, there is a teepee. There are going to be so many activities this year at Centennial Park. We’re really hoping that everybody comes and enjoys them.”

The Canada Day parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and has returned to an in-person format, following an alternate route due to construction on 100th Street which can be found below.

Other events for Canada Day will also be held around the Energetic City, including a free pancake breakfast at the Fort St. John fire hall, a farmers market at Festival Plaza, and tours at the North Peace Museum.

For more information, view the video below or visit the City’s website.