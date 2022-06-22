CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Conservation Society (CLCS) is hosting a “Curious Critters” event at Beatton Provincial Park to educate residents about the variety of species that call the area home.

The event will feature crafts and games as well as educational materials and will be held on Sunday, June 26th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nick Baccante with the CLCS says the aim of the free event is to raise awareness of the biodiversity within and surrounding the lake and the role those organisms play.

“Most people don’t get a chance to see what’s under the water unless they go fishing. Many people that come to the event are very surprised to find out how much is really in the water,” Baccante explained.

“One of the things we’ll do is we’ll use a small seine net and we sort of drag it along the shore. People are always amazed to see how many small fish, bugs, and sometimes even larger fish get caught.”

The society will also use the opportunity to showcase other initiatives its been working on, such as its work with bats and the blue-green algae monitoring program.

“We’ve been monitoring some of those nutrients in the algae. The event is an opportunity for people to ask questions and get informed about all these initiatives.”

The CLCS previously received funding from the Peace River Regional District for its blue-green algae monitoring program.

Baccante says those interested in joining the society are also welcome to come out and ask questions. Those who can’t attend the event can also contact the society through their Facebook page.