HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Residents of Hudson’s hope have stepped up to the plate to host a softball tournament and dance benefit after discovering Theresa Baker, a pillar of their community, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“[Baker] has been on the front lines to help family, friends, colleagues, and neighbours through tough times. Now it’s our turn to give that support back to her the best we can,” organizers said in a release.

The event will be a 7-3 format softball tournament featuring teams from Fort St. John, Chetwynd, and Hudson’s Hope. The tournament will run from July 22nd to 24th.

One organizer, Chris Siemens, says that while the tournament is about at capacity for competitors, the event is still in need of sponsors and spectators.

“We’re looking for people to actually join in the festivities. We’re going to be doing horseshoe tournaments, raffles, raffles, and a brisket cookoff,” Siemens said.

As for sponsors, Siemens says they’re looking for a major sponsor, financial donations, and items to raffle off.

“We are requesting that local businesses offer their support by way of a financial donation or any item of donation. Any amount will be greatly appreciated.”

All of the money raised will go towards travel expenses for Baker’s medical treatments. The Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society will be accepting donations on behalf of the event to provide tax receipts.

A dance will be held on July 23rd from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Hudson’s Hope hockey arena.

Those interested in making a donation can call Seimens at 250-783-0779 or reach out to Lindsay Trask at 604-353-0933.