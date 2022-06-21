Enter to win our Country Concert Companion Contest and you could be seeing Sawyer Brown, Lonestar, Doc Walker, and George Canyon on November 13 at the Ovintiv Events Centre! Plus, share this with your favourite concert buddy and you’ll receive an additional entry!
Greg Armstrong
Greg is the Reader/Listener Engagement lead for Energeticcity. His duties also include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog. More by Greg Armstrong