A wildfire located north of Denetiah Provincial Park, east of Dall Lake, is listed as out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered on June 17th, but the cause is unknown.

The wildfire is currently 227 hectares in size. There are seven active fires in the Prince George region.

BC Wildfire Service says outfitter cabins in the area have been identified and

structure protection measures on these buildings have been established.

The service says no other buildings are at risk at this time.

The BC Wildfire Service is observing this fire, but it is not taking suppression action at this time, per the Fire Management Plan.

According to a release, fire is a natural, normal process in many ecosystems and is needed to maintain a healthy forest as well as the diversity of plant and animal life.

Smoke may be visible, but the Prince George Wildfire Centre says the forecasted weather will help the spread and intensity of this.

Three separate wildfires outside of Fort Nelson reportedly ignited Monday morning.

Two of the fires are near Kwokulie Lake, each four hectares in size. A smaller 0.20 hectare was also reported near Kotcho Lake.

The suspected cause of each fire is lightning.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, citizens of BC are requested to call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.