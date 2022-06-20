FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Fire Department and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Thursday morning on highway 29.

The Fort St. John Fire Department arrived on the scene at 11 a.m. on June 16th and helped BC Ambulance stabilize the male patient and transport him to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but the RCMP says no criminal element is suspected, and no impairment was involved.

According to police, the motorcyclist went into the ditch, possibly due to gravel on the road. His injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.