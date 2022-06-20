FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Fire Department and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Thursday morning on highway 29.

The Fort St. John Fire Department arrived on the scene at 11 a.m. on June 16th and helped BC Ambulance stabilize the male patient and transport him to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but the RCMP says no criminal element is suspected, and no impairment was involved.

According to police, the motorcyclist went into the ditch, possibly due to gravel on the road. His injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.