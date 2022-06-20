DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Northern Combat Club saw 70 competitors and over 200 residents attend its second Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu invitational last weekend in Dawson Creek.

Clint Parker with NCC says he was shocked by how many people attended the competition.

“Next time, we might move to a bigger venue because it seems like a lot of people prefer to grapple local instead of travelling eight hours, especially the way the gas prices are.”

Parker says some competitors in the invitational approached the club about competing in the tournament, travelling from Prince George, Fort Nelson, and Grande Prairie.

“We’re trying to attract more locals, and now we have a lot of other gyms approaching us about the tournament. It’s pretty cool.”

The event saw rookie competitor Marc Schaefer take down veteran grappler Devin Shelkie in the open weight category.

“Devin’s a big guy. He was a Greco Roman as a kid, so he is grappled for a lot of years, and Mark, who’s a talented fighter and has been training for about a year now, made it through the tournament and actually tapped Devin in the final,” Parker recalled

As for the club’s next invitational, Parker says he’s looking to host it in fall or winter this year, but he’s torn between hosting it in Dawson Creek or Fort St. John.

To keep up with the Northern Combat Club, check out their Facebook page.

See the full results of the second invitational below.

Light Weight:

Perry Mcfie – Gold

Noah Kui – Silver

Ash Nault – Bronze

Open Weight:

Marc Schaefer – Gold

Devin Shelkie – Silver

Steve Smith – Bronze

Middle Weight:

Jani Cells – Gold

Marcel Rains – Silver

Braden Fisel – Bronze

Ladies Open Class

Brooklyn Jodoin – Gold

Jessica Holland – Silver

Emma Marie – Bronze

Refs

Steve Beard & Ryan Carrigan