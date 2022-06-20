MACKENZIE, B.C. – Mackenzie RCMP are investigating after two suspicious men allegedly tried to lure a woman out of her vehicle on Highway 97 near the junction of Highway 39.

Police say a report came into the detachment at around 6:50 p.m. Sunday evening after a man driving a newer white pick-up truck approached a woman in her parked vehicle at the junction. The man reportedly asked the woman where she was going.

Mounties said the woman didn’t provide that information and left the area without incident.

Shortly afterwards, on Highway 97, the woman saw a vehicle, described as a newer model white van, pull onto the highway and stop causing the woman to stop. A different man then got out of the van and approached her vehicle.

The woman then drove around the stopped vehicle and proceeded on her way without any contact with this man.

Police say a man matching the description of the man driving the white pick-up truck was seen in the white van. The incident was reported to the police, and an investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, we do not know why the woman was approached or why the van stopped on the highway, and we look for information to identify the men and the vehicles reported to be involved,” said Cst. Xavier Del Vecchio-Roy with the Mackenzie RCMP.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to Call the Mackenzie RCMP at (250) 997-3288

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP says if residents experience any similar incidents to not interact with the individual and call the police.

“If you find yourself in that situation, call the police, let us know and get as much detail as you can,” Saunderson advised.

“If you’re in a vehicle, lock your doors, drive away and certainly call the RCMP,” she added.