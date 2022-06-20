DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Deanna Larson, president of the Dawson Creek Curling Club, has been awarded the Curl BC Curling Centre Volunteer of the Year Award for the 2021-2022 season.

Larson has served as the Dawson Creek Curling Club president since 2019 as a “well-organized, committed and purposeful” leader, said Doug Sarti, communications and marketing manager of Curl BC in a release.

Larson has also served as vice president, secretary, and director of the club in the past.

According to the release, Larson piloted the complicated lease renewal negotiations with the City of Dawson Creek by sacrificing personal time and attending to every matter related to this renewal.

She concluded this lease on behalf of the Dawson Creek Curling. The release says Larson ensured critical revenue-generating, operational clauses remained, and the club stayed at its current location under challenging circumstances.

Larson has also received extensive training in Curl BC and Curling Cannada’s Business of Curling Programs.

Curl BC offers its gratitude for all she has done for both her local club and the sport.

“She is not only a highly effective administrator but embodies the spirit and grace of the roaring game.”