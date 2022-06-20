VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC SPCA is cutting adoption fees in half from June 20th to June 30th for adult cats to help free up space in all of its locations.

“Our shelters are overwhelmed with cats as we’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

Chortyk mentions the 120 cats brought in from a property in Fort St. James last week and how these cases are happening all across the province.

This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals, and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources.”

She says that the SPCA is looking to free up space to bring in more cats and kittens who need help, along with finding homes for the current animals in care.

“We are definitely getting more and more requests for help on properties where hoarding situations have gotten out of control, or people are just overwhelmed with the number of animals they are caring for. COVID, the rising cost of living and mental health challenges are all playing a role in this increased need for help,” said Chortyk.

“We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity to help more abused and neglected animals.”

If anyone is looking for a new furry friend, visit the BC SPCA website.

The adoption promotion is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a pet food company.