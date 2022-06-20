FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Despite a last-minute weather-related change of venue, the North Peace Potters’ Guild says their annual Chili Bowl Bash was a great success.

The Chili Bowl Bash is an annual fundraiser event for the pottery studio where attendees get to pick out a handmade chili bowl from the ones made by studio members and eat some chili.

Marketing coordinator for the event, Jessica Harrison, says that despite suddenly moving the event to Festival Plaza, the event went well.

“We had a little issue with rain in the forecast, so we made a quick switch to Festival Plaza as a plan B, and it was a really great venue for us,” Harrison said.

Harrison says the guild may look at using the Plaza for the event in the future due to its additional protection from the elements.

This year’s bash had nine chefs put their chili recipes to the test, but the public spoke with one recipe emerging as the victor — Chocolate and Beer chili.

Harrison says this recipe was the most unique of the chilis in this year’s competition, but there were some other interesting ones in the mix.

“We had a number of chillies. We had a pineapple chili, a vegan chili, a Thai coconut chili, and a French chili with red wine in it. Lots of variety, lots of flavours,” Harrison said.

The event also featured a performance from local band Last Horse Standing.

“We had one band member who was going to play an acoustic set for us, but when the rest of the band heard about it, they decided they would all perform,” Harrison said.

Harrison adds that the event was made possible by their volunteers and sponsors, including Canadian Naturals, Rogers Trucking, and Butcher Block.

The Potters’ Guild will be at the North Peace Fall Fair this year performing pottery demonstrations before taking applications for their semi-annual adult pottery lessons.

To learn more about the guild, check out their Facebook page here.