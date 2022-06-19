DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for 51 year-old Cindy Anderson.

The RCMP have a concern for Anderson’s safety and they say finding her is a priority. On June 19th, the RCMP received a report from Anderson’s family that she was last in contact with her family on June 14th.

Anderson has not been seen or in contact with her family or friends since that time.

Anderson is described as caucasian, 51 years-old, approximately 250 pounds and approximately 5’5 tall.

The RCMP investigation is unfolding and they are asking for any tips that from the public that may help them to find Cindy Anderson.

Anyone that has seen Anderson is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-784-3700 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.