DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP says the 51-year-old that had been reported missing on Sunday has been located.

On June 19th, police received a report of a missing woman from her family, saying they were last in contact with her on June 14th.

The detachment confirmed to Energeticcity.ca on Monday morning that the 51-year-old had been found.